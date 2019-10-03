Twins' Jose Berrios: Tabbed as Game 1 starter

Berrios was named the starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The right-hander will take the mound for the first game of the ALDS against James Paxton, manager Rocco Baldelli announced Thursday. Berrios carries a 195:51 K:BB with a 14-8 record over 32 starts this season, although he has allowed a career-high 26 home runs.