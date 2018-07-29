Twins' Jose Berrios: Tagged with eighth loss

Berrios (10-8) allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks while fanning six across 4.2 innings Sunday as he was saddled with the loss against the Red Sox.

Berrios didn't make it out of the fourth inning, as he left the game with 106 pitches after surrendering an RBI single to push Boston's lead to three. The 24-year-old right hander failed to receive any run support from his ballclub, as the Twins were shut out. Berrios owns a decent 3.56 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 142 strikeouts over 139 innings heading into his next start.