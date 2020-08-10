Berrios (1-2) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Royals.

Berrios allowed five baserunners and three earned runs through three innings. He appeared to settle in after, though he was tagged once again in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Maikel Franco. Berrios continued to have trouble finding the strike zone, increasing his walk rate to 4.0 BB/9 across 20.1 innings this season. With a 5.31 ERA to this point, Berrios will look to get on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Saturday in a rematch against Kansas City.