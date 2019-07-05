Twins' Jose Berrios: Takes loss Thursday

Berrios (8-5) allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.

Berrios battled out of trouble starting in the third inning but did a decent job of preventing runs. Things unraveled a bit for him in the fifth frame however, as he allowed a lead off homer and then loaded the bases prior to inducing a double-play to limit the damage. This was Berrios' shortest outing of the season, so the relatively poor outing shouldn't raise major concerns. He enters the All-Star break with a strong 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP while striking out 104 batters across 117 innings.