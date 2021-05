Berrios allowed four runs on eight hits and zero walks over seven innings during Saturday's 5-4 win over Oakland. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 26-year-old covered six-plus frames for the third straight start Saturday, but a two-run homer from Matt Olson during the opening frame put the right-hander in an early hole. Berrios has a 3.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB across 45.2 innings this season.