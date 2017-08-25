Berrios (11-6) allowed five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings and took the loss Thursday against the White Sox.

Berrios was hung out to dry by bad defense, as the Twins made two errors in a three-run fourth inning that also contributed heavily to the high pitch count (104) Berrios was facing when he was pulled in the sixth inning. The problem is, one of those two errors -- a throwing error that allowed the final run of the inning to score -- was committed by Berrios himself. He was exceptionally nasty at times, notching 13 swinging strikes, but this start was a microcosm of the inconsistency that has kept him from reaching the next level this season. His ERA is up to 4.04.