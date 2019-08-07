Twins' Jose Berrios: Torched by Atlanta

Berrios (10-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Twins fell 12-7 to Atlanta, surrendering nine runs on nine hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

The seven whiffs at least salvaged a little fantasy value for Berrios, but this was still by far the right-hander's worst start of the season -- he'd only given up eight earned runs in his prior five trips to the mound combined. Berrios will try to shake it off in his next outing Sunday, as he takes a 3.24 ERA and 140:34 K:BB through 147.1 innings into a home tilt against Cleveland.