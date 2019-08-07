Twins' Jose Berrios: Torched by Atlanta
Berrios (10-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Twins fell 12-7 to Atlanta, surrendering nine runs on nine hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The seven whiffs at least salvaged a little fantasy value for Berrios, but this was still by far the right-hander's worst start of the season -- he'd only given up eight earned runs in his prior five trips to the mound combined. Berrios will try to shake it off in his next outing Sunday, as he takes a 3.24 ERA and 140:34 K:BB through 147.1 innings into a home tilt against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...