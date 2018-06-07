Twins' Jose Berrios: Tosses complete game gem

Berrios (7-5) twirled a complete game, allowing just two earned runs, six hits and no walks while striking out 10 in a 7-2 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Berrios displayed some major control issues in his first two years at the MLB level, but he's turned it around so far in 2018, logging a 84:14 K:BB ratio in 83.2 innings this season. The 24-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to a respectable 3.66. Berrios will look to build momentum next week in Detroit.