Twins' Jose Berrios: Tosses gem, notches win vs. Chicago
Berrios (12-11) allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out nine across seven innings, picking up the victory in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Berrios surrendered his lone run in the third inning on an infield single, but he'd manage to hold Chicago off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing. The 24-year-old will finish his season with a 3.84 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 202:61 K:BB over 192.1 frames.
