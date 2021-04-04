Berrios (1-0) tossed six scoreless innings Saturday against the Twins. He got the win while fanning 12.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Berrios looked "at the top of his game right now" following his final spring start, and he lived up to those remarks in his season debut since he was tossing a no-hitter before being pulled after six innings. He will attempt to build on this stellar debut in his second start of the season, scheduled for April 8 at home against the Mariners.