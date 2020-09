Berrios (5-3) allowed four hits and a walk and struck out four in six innings in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Berrios was at just about his best Sunday, throwing 54 of his 85 pitches for strikes in a dominant display against the Cubs. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.72 with a 1.31 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts in 58 innings this year. He'll look for win No. 6 in his last start of the regular season, currently projected for next Sunday versus the Reds.