Twins' Jose Berrios: Tough loss to swallow

Berrios (1-1) took the loss Sunday against Philadelphia after surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Berrios turned in a strong performance but made just one key mistake in the sixth, allowing a two-run homer to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead. Despite being saddled with the loss, the 24-year-old right-hander continues to look sharp in 2019 and owns a 2.18 ERA and 0.73 WHIP with 21 punchouts across 20.2 frames (three starts).