Twins' Jose Berrios: Tough-luck loser against Royals

Berrios (11-11) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five as the Twins fell 4-1 to the Royals.

The right-hander delivered his first quality start in over a month, but he had no shot at a win with Jorge Lopez taking a perfect game into the ninth inning opposite him. Berrios will carry a 3.83 ERA into his next outing Friday in a road rematch with the Royals.