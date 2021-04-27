Berrios allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.2 innings Monday night against Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

The Twins got out to a 2-0 lead, but Berrios surrendered two runs in the bottom of the sixth before being lifted in a tie ballgame. He fell just one out short of registering a quality start. There was some controversy surrounding Berrios' removal, as manager Rocco Baldelli intended to keep the right-hander in the game to finish the frame but was forced to call in a reliever after two mound visits in the same inning, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Berrios is off to a solid start in 2021, sitting with a 2-2 record to go with a 3.04 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 26.2 frames.