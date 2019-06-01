Twins' Jose Berrios: Turns in quality start

Berrios didn't factor into the decision after surrendering three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over 6.2 innings Friday night against the Rays.

Berrios surrendered two runs in the second inning on a two-run homer, but his only other run allowed came in the third. The 25-year-old had won six of his last eight starts heading into Friday's matchup, but his offense struck just a little too late for the right-hander to pick up the victory. He owns a 3.27 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 72 strikeouts across 77 innings this season.