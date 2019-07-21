Twins' Jose Berrios: Turns in scoreless effort

Berrios allowed five hits and three walks while striking out four across 5.2 scoreless innings Saturday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

Berrios didn't allow an extra-base hit but was unable to complete six innings as the Athletics fouled off 31 of his offerings. Nonetheless, it was a positive outing for Berrios as he had allowed three earned runs in each of his past three starts -- only one of which went beyond five frames. He now owns a 2.96 ERA and 1.15 WHIP while striking out 114 across 127.2 innings this season. He'll look to build off this effort in his next start, currently scheduled for Thursday at the White Sox.