Berrios (3-3) earned the win Wednesday after holding the White Sox to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings.

Berrios contained the White Sox on Wednesday, limiting the damage to an RBI groundout by Jose Abreu. The 26-year-old showed better command this time around. He only issued two free passes, an improvement after handing out three or more walks in four of his previous five starts. Despite somewhat of an inconsistent season thus far, Berrios has compiled three wins and sports a 4.29 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across eight appearances. The right-hander will look to continue his success Tuesday at St. Louis.