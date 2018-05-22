Berrios (5-4) struck out nine and allowed just two runs on three hits and two walks through eight innings to earn the victory Monday over the Tigers.

Berrios had the nastiest of curves working Monday night, as he needed just 30 of them to induce six swinging strikes and four outs in play. When he can throw that pitch for a strike, it's almost impossible for hitters to keep their balance, as they have to not just be ready for the curveball, but a fastball that touched as high as 96.0 mph against the Tigers. Berrios has used consecutive quality starts to drive his ERA down to 3.82 and will look to stay hot Sunday against the Mariners.