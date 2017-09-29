Twins' Jose Berrios: Will pitch in relief Friday
Berrios will work in relief Friday in order to be available for Tuesday's wild-card game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Berrios was tentatively scheduled to start Saturday's game, but that likely would have made him unavailable Tuesday, so manager Paul Molitor decided to switch things up so that he will have all of his best pitchers available Tuesday if needed. With Berrios not starting Saturday, Aaron Slegers will get the nod instead.
