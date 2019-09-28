Twins' Jose Berrios: Wins rain-shortened contest

Berrios (14-8) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings in Friday's win over the Royals.

Berrios was the only pitcher the Twins needed in the rain-shortened game. He likely would have come out had the game resumed, as he had already tossed 99 pitches (61 strikes), and manager Rocco Baldelli would not want to risk an injury to his ace. Berrios ended the regular season with a 3.68 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 195 strikeouts in 200.1 innings. He's expected to take the mound next Friday for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees.