Berrios (4-3) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five-plus innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander carried a shutout into the sixth inning before a walk to Kolten Wong, a Tommy Edman homer and a Paul Goldschmidt single ended his night after 101 pitches (65 strikes). Fortunately for Berrios, the Twins already had a 5-0 lead at that point. He's now won three of his last four outings, posting a 2.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through 22.2 innings over that stretch, and Berrios will look to keep his win streak going in his next start Sunday at home against Cleveland.