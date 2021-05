Berrios didn't factor into the decision Monday in the Twins' 3-2 win over the Orioles in 10 innings after he gave up a run on five hits and no walks in eight frames while striking out six.

Aside from allowing a solo home run to Ryan Mountcastle in the fifth inning, Berrios easily mowed down the Orioles, whom he was facing for his second start in a row. After the dominant showing, Berrios' ERA sits at a career-best 3.36 for the season.