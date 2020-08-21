Berrios (2-3) earned the win against Milwaukee on Thursday, completing six scoreless innings and allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

Berrios was masterful in the performance, striking out eight of the first 13 batters he faced and holding the Brewers hitless until the fifth inning. The right-hander notched his second quality start of the season while setting his season high in strikeouts (nine). Berrios entered the contest having lost his previous two starts, allowing eight earned runs over 9.1 innings in the pair of performances. He'll try to build upon Thursday's strong outing in a road matchup against Cleveland on Tuesday.