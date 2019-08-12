Twins' Jose Berrios: Yields three runs in no-decision

Berrios allowed three runs on six hits and walk over six innings Sunday, striking out four in the loss to Cleveland. He did not factor in the decision.

Berrios got in trouble early Sunday, allowing two runs in the first frame, including a solo shot by Greg Allen. He was in line for the loss but got bailed out by his team's ninth-inning rally to send it to extras. The 25-year-old entered August with a 2.80 ERA but it now sits at 3.29 after allowing 12 runs in 11.2 innings this month. Berrios will face the Rangers in Texas on Saturday looking for his 11th win.