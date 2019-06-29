Twins' Jose Berrios: Yields three unearned runs in loss

Berrios (8-4) allowed six runs (three earned) on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts across 7.1 innings while taking a loss against the White Sox on Friday.

Two Twins errors led to three unearned runs charged to Berrios. It didn't help that he yielded two homers, but without the errors, it could have been a very different night. Besides the loss, though, Berrios escaped without many of his other numbers hurt too badly. He is 8-4 with a 2.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 112 innings this season. Berrios will start next at the Athletics on Thursday.