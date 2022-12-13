De Leon signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, the pitcher announced.
De Leon, 30, made 11 appearances in the minors in the Blue Jays organization in 2022, missing a large chunk of the year due to injury. The former top prospect has dealt with major health and control issues but has missed bats consistently when on the mound.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jose De Leon: Debuts at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jose De Leon: Rehabbing at Single-A•
-
Blue Jays' Jose De Leon: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Jose De Leon: MRI yields good results•
-
Blue Jays' Jose De Leon: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Jose De Leon: Exits Monday with apparent injury•