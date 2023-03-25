De Leon was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Twins on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
De Leon's highlight this spring was 5.2 perfect innings for Puerto Rico against Israel in the World Baseball Classic. The former top prospect will likely head to Triple-A St. Paul to be a part of that club's rotation, and there's very little likelihood of fantasy relevance in 2023.
