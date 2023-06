De Leon will start Saturday's game against the Tigers in a bullpen game, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

De Leon will likely be used as an opener and pitch an inning or two. De Leon has been a productive middle reliever for the Twins since coming up from Triple-A in mid-May with a 3.86 ERA and 15:4 K:BB ratio in 14 innings. Walks have been his flaw (7.9 BB/9 his prior three major league seasons), so his current 2.6 BB/9 is worth watching.