Miranda went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Rays.

Miranda's clutch homer came with two on and two out in the ninth inning to tie the game and send it into extra innings. It was the eighth blast of the season for Miranda, who continues to distance himself from last year's nightmarish campaign. The third-year pro is now slashing .280/.317/.477 with eight homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 27 RBI, 23 runs and a steal over 205 plate appearances.