Miranda (shoulder) has a "very realistic chance" of being ready to play third base on Opening Day, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com on Tuesday.

Miranda tested out his right shoulder with a plyo ball Tuesday and expects to be ready to throw a regular baseball in 2-3 days. If he can avoid setbacks, it sounds like he should be ready to handle the hot corner come March 30. Even if he's not quite ready to play the field, Miranda could serve as a designated hitter for a bit. He's already homered three times out of the DH spot this spring.