Miranda went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 12-6 loss to the Yankees.

Miranda's first homer of the season cut the Yankees' lead to 5-1 in the second, and his second, a two-run blast, made it 11-3 in the fourth. The 25-year-old came into the contest slashing just .226/.287/.247, so his first two homers of the season could be a sign of better things to come. Either way, Miranda has appeared in 24 of Minnesota's first 25 games, so he appears to be an everyday player in his second big-league campaign.