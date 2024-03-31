Miranda went 2-for-4 with a home run in Saturday's season-opening win for Triple-A St. Paul. He started at first base.

There's been conflicting reports whether Miranda is at full strength to throw from third base after offseason surgery to remove scar tissue from his right labrum and rotator cuff. He's set to play first base for St. Paul initially this season. As a result, he's not seen as a short-term option to help fill the void at third base with the Twins after the quad injury to Royce Lewis. Miranda could help force the issue if he continues his hot start to the season.