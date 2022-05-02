Miranda posted on his personal Instagram account Monday that he'll be called up from Triple-A St. Paul and join the Twins in Baltimore ahead of Monday's series opener with the Orioles, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins have yet to make Miranda's promotion official, but with Miguel Sano (knee) moving to the injured list Sunday and Kyle Garlick (calf) on track to join him there Monday, the club has a clear need for another power bat. Miranda should help fill the void, even though he's had a somewhat disappointing start to the season at Triple-A with a .256/.295/.442 slash line across 95 plate appearances. However, the 23-year-old infielder was one of the top hitters in the minors in 2021, as he supplied 30 home runs and 32 doubles while hitting .344 between stops at St. Paul and Double-A Wichita. Expect the Twins to carve out a near-everyday role for Miranda while he's up in the majors, but he'll have to perform at a higher level than he did at Triple-A earlier this season in order to stick around permanently with the big club.