The Twins transferred Miranda (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Miranda was already expected to be out until late September, but his move to the 60-day IL ensures he's out until at least Sept. 15. His spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Andrew Stevenson, who was selected from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.
