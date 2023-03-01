Miranda (shoulder) withdrew Wednesday from competing for the Puerto Rican team in the World Baseball Classic, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Miranda recently experienced right shoulder soreness in Twins camp, so he'll cancel his plans to play in the upcoming WBC and focus on his rehab. The issue doesn't seem to be a huge concern -- he's taken three Grapefruit League at-bats out of the designated-hitter spot -- but now the 24-year-old can simply focus on being ready to handle third base for Minnesota once he's cleared to throw again. He posted an encouraging .751 OPS with 15 home runs and 66 RBI over his first 125 big-league games in 2022.