Miranda started at third base and went 0-for-3 with two walks in Thursday's season-opening win at Kansas City.

Miranda was limited to DH and first base for most of spring training due to a sore throwing shoulder. However, it looks like he's ready for everyday duty at the hot corner with the start of the regular season. His sore shoulder wasn't an issue at the plate as Miranda had a tremendous spring with five home runs and a 1.225 OPS.