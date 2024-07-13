Miranda (back) isn't in the Twins' lineup for Saturday's game versus San Francisco.
Miranda was scratched from Minnesota's lineup ahead of Friday's contest due to back stiffness, and he'll need at least another day to recover before returning to the starting nine. In his absence, Matt Wallner will serve as the Twins' DH and bat fifth.
