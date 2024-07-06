Miranda went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 13-12 loss to the Astros.

Miranda came a triple shy of the cycle and set a Twins franchise record in the seventh inning by tallying his 10th consecutive plate appearance with a hit. The 26-year-old launched a 414-foot solo shot off Shawn Dubin earlier in the game for his ninth homer of the season. Miranda now sports a nine-game hit streak over which he's batted an absurd .559 (19-for-34) with seven extra base hits, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored.