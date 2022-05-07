Miranda went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the A's.

In his fifth career MLB game, Miranda got the Twins on the board by taking Zach Logue deep in the second inning for his first career homer. The 23-year-old also flashed his defensive chops -- with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth inning, Miranda snagged a slow chopper off the bat of Seth Brown and fired home just in time to get the force out and preserve Minnesota's lead. A third baseman by trade, Miranda has started four games at first base with Miguel Sano (knee) on the shelf, and it looks like he could remain there for a while. Just like this Twins team, he's young, scrappy and hungry, and Miranda's not throwing away his shot at proving he belongs in the majors.