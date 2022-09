Miranda went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the White Sox.

Miranda tallied two hits Sunday, including a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to increase Minnesota's lead to four. The multi-hit effort was his second in his last three games, a welcome sight as he is hitting .218 over his last 15 games with only three extra-base hits, all doubles. He will look to regain his power stroke that he showed in July when he slugged .603.