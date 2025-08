The Twins selected Urena's contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Following the Twins' fire sale at the trade deadline, Urena will head to the majors and give the team an arm capable of starting or pitching in long relief. The Twins will be Urena's fourth team this season after he pitched with the Mets, Dodgers and Blue Jays already in 2025, logging a 5.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 18.1 innings.