Urena will start Sunday's game against Cleveland, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The 33-year-old righty will be filling in for Simeon Woods Richardson, whom the Twins will give a few extra days of rest before his next start. Urena has pitched to a 5.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 18.1 innings between the Dodgers, Mets and Blue Jays this season, and he'll likely aim to get through three or four frames Sunday before turning the game over to Minnesota's bullpen.