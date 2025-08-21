Urena (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the A's, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

All six of the A's runs of Urena came in the second inning, when the right-hander allowed six consecutive men to reach base with two outs. The veteran Urena had been pitching well for the Twins prior to Thursday, allowing just three earned runs over 12.2 innings in his first three appearances. Overall, Urena sports a 5.00 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB across 36 innings between the Twins, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets this year.