Bell went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Bell opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before adding a two-run shot in the third. It ends a solid campaign for the 34-year-old, who took a one-year deal with the Twins and led the team with 96 RBI, his highest total since 2019. Additionally, he slashed .255/.319/.419 with 21 homers, 78 runs scored and two steals across 631 plate appearances and may enter free agency despite having a mutual option for 2027.