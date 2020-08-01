Donaldson (calf) isn't believed to have a serious injury after he left Friday's win against Cleveland, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Although Donaldson was forced out of Friday's game with right calf tightness, manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that the training staff doesn't think that it will be a long-term issue. The 34-year-old has battled calf issues in the past, so the team should continue to monitor the injury, but it doesn't sound as though Donaldson will miss much time as a result.