Donaldson left Thursday's game in the first inning after suffering an apparent leg injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson hit a double in his first at-bat, but limped while running to second base. He stayed in at second base to finish the half inning but did not come back out to the field at the bottom of the frame. Luis Arraez moved to third base to replace him with Jake Cave entering the game in left field. The precise nature of the issue is unclear, but it's concerning given his history of calf injuries.