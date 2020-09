Donaldson went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a victory over the Cubs on Saturday.

Donaldson wasn't in the starting lineup, but he came on as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Though he hit into a fielder's choice in that at-bat, the slugger had a more successful result when he slammed a solo homer to right field in the ninth frame. Donaldson's is slashing .225/.356/.507 with six homers and 11 RBI on the season.