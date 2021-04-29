Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-2 victory over Cleveland.
The veteran third baseman has only two hits in his last six games, although he's walked as many times (two) as he's struck out in that 21-at-bat span. Donaldson's average remains above .300 thanks to a hot start to the season, but the recent results have fallen well short of the lofty expectations for the talented, albeit aging hitter. Even so, Donaldson remains a catalyst in the two-hole of Minnesota's order, going back-to-back with leadoff hitter Byron Buxton in Wednesday's contest to kickstart his team's offensive outburst.