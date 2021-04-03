Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild right hamstring strain Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Injuries are part of the package with Donaldson at this stage of his career, though those who drafted him this season likely hoped to get more than one inning out of him before his first trip to the injured list. There are some positives here, as the issue was described as "mild" and at least isn't yet another calf problem, but it's hard to be too optimistic given the veteran's recent track record. He's missed over a third of his team's games dating back to the start of the 2017 season. Brent Rooker was recalled to take his place on the roster.