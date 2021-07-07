Donaldson (hamstring) isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Donaldson will miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to deal with right hamstring soreness, and he hasn't appeared off the bench in any of the last three contests. Per Park, manager Rocco Baldelli said that Donaldson will be available off the bench Wednesday and that he will go through another full workout Thursday before it's determined if he's ready to rejoin the starting nine.